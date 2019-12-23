CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CalAmp shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 812,652 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.