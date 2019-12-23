CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TSE:CWX opened at C$5.71 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $444.03 million and a P/E ratio of 31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sam Fleiser purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,076.25. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,789.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

