Cappasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,921.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $526,457.00 and $65,921.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.06147878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.