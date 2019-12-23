Cardano Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $891.29 million and approximately $34.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Gate.io. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022084 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003541 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.02524593 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013224 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Binance, Coinbe, ZB.COM, OKEx, Cryptohub, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

