CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $420.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.52), with a volume of 32764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $467.63 million and a PE ratio of 22.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 389.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

