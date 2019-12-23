Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,000 Shares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00.

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$103.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$65.25 and a 12 month high of C$109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.43.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Laurentian cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

