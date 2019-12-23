CarMax’s (KMX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on KMX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 566,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,430,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.