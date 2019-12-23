Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $50.38 on Monday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.3% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.