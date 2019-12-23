Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report sales of $30.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.11 million to $31.10 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.72 million to $108.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $109.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.43 million to $111.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTT remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,975. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -21.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 450,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

