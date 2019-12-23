Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CATY opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 1,067,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

