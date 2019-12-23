CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Financial Review

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.36 $670,000.00 N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $76.46 million 4.10 $19.21 million $2.03 15.96

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 6.60% 1.02% 0.29% Territorial Bancorp 26.01% 8.98% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBM Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

