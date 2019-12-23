Centauri Market Capitalization Achieves $61,361.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Centauri has a total market cap of $61,361.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last week, Centauri has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

