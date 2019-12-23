Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

CG stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

