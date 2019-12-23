Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given $17.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Centogene an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centogene in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

CNTG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 1,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,465. Centogene has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

