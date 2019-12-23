Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY opened at $7.98 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

