Chanticleer (BURG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chanticleer (NASDAQ: BURG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2019 – Chanticleer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. "

12/10/2019 – Chanticleer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/4/2019 – Chanticleer was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Chanticleer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2019 – Chanticleer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/1/2019 – Chanticleer was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Chanticleer was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:BURG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,494. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Chanticleer Holdings has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chanticleer Holdings will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

