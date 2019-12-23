Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $458.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $458.75.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $476.22 on Friday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $485.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

