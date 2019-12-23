ChatCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,917.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Binance and BigONE. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $15,917.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00055852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00082889 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00070379 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,573.21 or 1.00372944 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, EXX, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, Binance, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

