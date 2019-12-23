Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CHMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CHMA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.18. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 151,121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

