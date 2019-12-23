China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CAAS traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.83. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

