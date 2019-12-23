China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

