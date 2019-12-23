Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $831.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $797.00 to $831.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $800.00 to $970.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $801.10.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $834.53 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $788.86 and a 200-day moving average of $786.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $25,633,264 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

