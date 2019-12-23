Chris Kosel Sells 160 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lennox International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

