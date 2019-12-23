Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CNS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $62,501,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.