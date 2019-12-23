Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COHU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth about $400,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

