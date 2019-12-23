Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

