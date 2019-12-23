Color Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $25,222.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,578.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.02584454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00567740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.