Colu Local Network (CLN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Colu Local Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Colu Local Network has a total market capitalization of $465,728.00 and $8.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,826,836 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

