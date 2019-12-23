Comparing Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and MassRoots (NASDAQ:MSRT)

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Autoweb alerts:

This table compares Autoweb and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $125.59 million 0.31 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -2.66 MassRoots $20,000.00 65.33 -$16.02 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autoweb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Autoweb and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 0 1 1 0 2.50 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autoweb presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.65%. Given Autoweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than MassRoots.

Risk & Volatility

Autoweb has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Autoweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Autoweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autoweb and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -14.50% -49.28% -26.83% MassRoots -27,232.44% N/A -1,456.03%

Summary

Autoweb beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.