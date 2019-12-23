Comparing SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -57.64, meaning that its stock price is 5,864% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $60,000.00 812.35 -$23.36 million N/A N/A SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR $8.67 billion 4.73 $1.88 billion $2.32 21.88

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ReNeuron Group and SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50

ReNeuron Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Given ReNeuron Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNeuron Group is more favorable than SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR.

Summary

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR beats ReNeuron Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia. It is also involved in developing human retinal progenitor cell candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease of the retina, as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder; and CTX-derived exosomes, which are nanoparticles released by cells containing various active proteins and microRNAs. ReNeuron Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,341 hotel rooms and suites, 151 restaurants, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; financing; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel reservation, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

