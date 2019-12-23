Comparing Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) & Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics and Seattle Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Seattle Genetics 0 6 13 0 2.68

Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus price target of $115.27, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Seattle Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seattle Genetics $654.70 million 30.70 -$222.69 million ($1.65) -71.08

Prevail Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seattle Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Seattle Genetics -37.97% -19.17% -15.99%

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats Seattle Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

