Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CPSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

