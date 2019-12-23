Contrasting Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

This table compares Varonis Systems and Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97% Descartes Systems Group 10.70% 4.98% 3.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Descartes Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 8.71 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -78.82 Descartes Systems Group $275.17 million 13.37 $31.28 million $0.40 109.30

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Varonis Systems and Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 4 11 0 2.73 Descartes Systems Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $76.62, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.