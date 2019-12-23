Contrasting SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIWA SEC GRP I/S $6.50 billion 1.35 $574.33 million N/A N/A SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR $61.47 billion 0.53 $1.83 billion N/A N/A

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DAIWA SEC GRP I/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 8.55% 3.32% 0.20% SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Summary

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S beats SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 154 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in venture, private equity, corporate loan, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store and gasoline retail businesses. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 7,166 franchised stores and 2,530 directly operated stores in the United States and Canada; and 35,548 7-Eleven licensed convenience stores. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates Ito-Yokado superstores, which offers food items, apparel, and household goods, as well as York-Benimaru, York Mart, and The Garden Jiyugaoka supermarkets in Japan. As of May 31, 2018, it operated Ito-Yokado stores in 164 locations. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, specialty products, and food items. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 15 department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands in Japan. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, ATM, leasing, insurance, credit card, and e-money services. As of May 31, 2018, the Seven Bank operated 24,481 ATM locations in Japan; and March 31, 2018, it operated 13,413 ATMs in North America. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores; an online retailer under the Nissen name; and in restaurant, fast food, and contract businesses. As of May 31, 2018, it primarily operated 112 Akachan Honpo stores; 96 directly operated and 17 franchised stores under the THE LOFT name; and 12 Barneys New York branded stores, as well as February 28, 2018, it operated 488 restaurant and fast food locations. The company's others segment engages in real estate, publishing, and cultural education businesses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.