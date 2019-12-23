CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRMD. TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.46 on Monday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,288.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,829,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,343,290 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

