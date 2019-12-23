Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $237.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 384,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

