Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,190 ($41.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,291.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.