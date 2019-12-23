Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $530.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.