Critical Comparison: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and China Digital TV (NYSE:STVVY)

China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Digital TV and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 2 10 14 0 2.46

Shopify has a consensus price target of $334.16, indicating a potential downside of 14.33%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than China Digital TV.

Profitability

This table compares China Digital TV and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A Shopify -8.97% -3.36% -3.00%

Risk and Volatility

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Digital TV and Shopify’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million N/A -$3.06 million N/A N/A Shopify $1.07 billion 41.92 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -639.46

China Digital TV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Digital TV beats Shopify on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Digital TV Company Profile

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

