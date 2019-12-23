Critical Comparison: ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) versus Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) and Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

6.2% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Misonix shares are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Misonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and Misonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . -89.98% -87.88% -32.96% Misonix -7.33% -3.35% -2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and Misonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . $9.67 million 0.81 -$39.72 million ($3.60) -0.77 Misonix $38.85 million 7.14 -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Misonix has higher revenue and earnings than ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and Misonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Misonix has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. Given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . is more favorable than Misonix.

Volatility and Risk

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Misonix has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Misonix beats ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care, and maxillo-facial surgical applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.