Critical Contrast: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A AllianceBernstein 0 0 2 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.41%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75% AllianceBernstein 6.55% 15.18% 15.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.10 -$24.28 million $1.17 18.23 AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.85 $242.39 million $2.67 11.23

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.