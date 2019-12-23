CrypticCoin Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $429,035.00 and approximately $2,497.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00386873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00091342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

