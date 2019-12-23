Curecoin (CURE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,938.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $838,111.00 and $4,938.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00557430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008145 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,353,846 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.