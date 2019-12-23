Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 648 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DMGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 839 ($11.04) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 839.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 805.22. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

