Daniel Lee Dickinson Sells 2,046 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$231,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,902.

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$111.74. 13,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$112.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.73. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$57.85 and a 52-week high of C$121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$127.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

EQB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

