Daniel M. Sessa Sells 1,222 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $298,290.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.30 and its 200 day moving average is $256.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.