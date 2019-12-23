DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DBSDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

Shares of DBSDY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,217. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.