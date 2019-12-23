DeepBrain Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115,827.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $115,827.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00183122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.01180848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00117456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

