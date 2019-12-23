Deutsche Bank Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 169 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 169 ($2.22) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BT.A. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 204.25 ($2.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.12. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43). The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

