Deutsche Bank Downgrades HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

